Broadband Data

OUR MISSION

Point Topic exists to provide the best broadband market intelligence for our customers to make the best decisions possible.

​

We believe that broadband for all (broadband everywhere) is one of the greatest contributions our generation can make to the world. When businesses, people and governments can access the internet and interact at broadband bandwidths it is to everyone’s benefit. Point Topic is proud of our small but important contribution to the current and future spread of broadband across the globe.

​

Since 1998 we have gathered, analysed and published information sets that are used across the industry and beyond as the foundation of reporting, planning and strategy. We strive to provide insight, context, sourcing and transparent reporting so our users can follow the data inputs through to the information outputs with confidence.

The best strategies are based on the best information. Point Topic provides the foundation for intelligent decision making worldwide.